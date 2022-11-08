DFI.Money Price Tops $1,578.60 (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for $1,578.60 or 0.07871819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $60.93 million and $39.00 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000375 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.03 or 0.32569701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

