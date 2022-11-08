Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. 65,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $165.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

