Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 43,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFAC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 9,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.