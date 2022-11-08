Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 13.3%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 3,212,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 408,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

