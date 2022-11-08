Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.97.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Stock Down 0.6 %

DSEY stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

About Diversey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversey by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after buying an additional 777,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,771,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.