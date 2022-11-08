DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. 22,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 726,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
