DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. 22,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 726,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

DocGo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DocGo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

