Dogecoin Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $13.42 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00325057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003749 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018736 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

