Dogelon Mars Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $186.95 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00580199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,863.59 or 0.30221646 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,558,128,692,494 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

