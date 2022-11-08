Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.63.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

