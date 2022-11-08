Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWXZF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

