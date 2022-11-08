Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Teradyne stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

