Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $490,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

