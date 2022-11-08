Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

