Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Albertsons Companies Price Performance
NYSE:ACI opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.
Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies
In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.
Albertsons Companies Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
