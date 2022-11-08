Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. CWM LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $153.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $161.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

