Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 2,235 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $221.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

