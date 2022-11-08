Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

