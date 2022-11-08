Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $458,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

