Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $615,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $10,124,000. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $286.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. BWS Financial upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.