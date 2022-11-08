Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

