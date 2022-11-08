Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Receives $107.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts have commented on DRPRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

Shares of OTC:DRPRF opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.