Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $11.75 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

