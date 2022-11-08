DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

NYSE DD opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,616,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,922,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,110,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after buying an additional 266,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

