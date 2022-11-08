DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.30 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of DD traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. 228,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

