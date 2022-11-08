Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace Stock Up 3.9 %

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

NYSE DT opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 337.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.