E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $13.53

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $12.52. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 1,286 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

