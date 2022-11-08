EAC Price Reaches $0.75 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. EAC has a market cap of $224.04 million and $36,942.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.74984881 USD and is up 53.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,978.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

