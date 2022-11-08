Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $846,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

