EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 92.7% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 28,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,045,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.