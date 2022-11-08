EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Booking by 7.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $250,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 30.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $31.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,865.39. 6,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,801.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,936.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,463.79.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.