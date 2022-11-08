EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 479,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

