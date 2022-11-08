EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

