EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.98. 6,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.18.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

