EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 109,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.99.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

