EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,899. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

