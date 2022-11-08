EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 455 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $140.58. The stock had a trading volume of 127,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,106. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

