EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 105,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

