Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.67.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.82.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eaton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.