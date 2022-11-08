Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

