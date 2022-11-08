Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.