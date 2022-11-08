Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on November 30th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.1 %
EPIC stock opened at GBX 63.35 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.93 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.76. The stock has a market cap of £133.89 million and a PE ratio of 372.94.
About Ediston Property Investment
