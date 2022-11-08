Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on November 30th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

EPIC stock opened at GBX 63.35 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.93 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.76. The stock has a market cap of £133.89 million and a PE ratio of 372.94.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

