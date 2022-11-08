Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $109.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.28.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
