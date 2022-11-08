Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

