Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.61. 74,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

