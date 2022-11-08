Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.76.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $245,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.