Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1,280.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EDV opened at C$25.05 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$22.77 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Endeavour Mining

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 17,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.10, for a total value of C$421,699.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,178,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,160,954,975.51. Insiders sold 64,800 shares of company stock worth $1,580,469 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.