Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 104.40% and a negative return on equity of 198.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

