ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.40) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of E traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 5,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,896. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in ENI by 5.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

