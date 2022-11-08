Enigma (ENG) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $111,256.20 and $116,659.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00585514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,921.48 or 0.30498451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”



