Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 7.6%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.24. 2,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Enova International Trading Up 8.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity at Enova International
In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
