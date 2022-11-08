Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 7.6%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.24. 2,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

